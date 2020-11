UFC Vegas 15 Post-fight Press Conference video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Some of the big winners from Saturday’s UFC Vegas 15 fight card and UFC president Dana White fielded questions from the media following the event.

Former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith made quick work of Devin Clark in the fight card’s main event at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Hear what Smith had to say about the win, how tough 2020 has been, and what he plans for the future.

TRENDING > UFC fighters react to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.