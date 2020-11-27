UFC Vegas 15 face-offs video features new last-minute main event

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 27, 2020
NoNo Comments

It was a tumultuous day at the UFC Vegas 15 weigh-in, as the fight card lost its main event heavyweight showdown between Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis after Blaydes tested positive for COVID-19.

Shortly after the UFC Vegas 15 weigh-in, the fighters remaining on the card, including the new main event between Anthony Smith and Devin Clark, faced off ahead of Saturday’s fight card.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

UFC Vegas 15: Blaydes vs. Lewis weigh-in results

UFC Vegas 15 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Main Event: Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick LewisCANCELED
  • Co-Main Event: Anthony Smith (205) vs Devin Clark (204.5)
  • Josh Parisian (265.5) vs Parker Porter (263)
  • Miguel Baeza (171) vs Takashi Sato (170)
  • Spike Carlyle (145.5) vs Bill Algeo (146)
  • Ashlee Evans-Smith (135.5) vs Norma Dumont (139.5)*
  • Jonathan Pearce (145.5) vs Kai Kamaka (145)

UFC Vegas 15 Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Martin Day (135.5) vs Anderson dos Santos (135)
  • Gina Mazany (125.5) vs Rachael Ostovich (125.5)
  • Sumudaerji (126) vs Malcolm Gordon (126)
  • Luke Sanders (140) vs Nate Maness (139.5)

*Norma Dumon missed weight by 3.5 pounds

