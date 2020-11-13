UFC Vegas 14 weigh-in results: Paul Felder first to scale, but 3 fighters miss, one bout canceled

The UFC Vegas 14 weigh-ins took place on Friday, although they didn’t exactly go off without a hitch. Three fighters missed the mark and one bout was canceled because of weight cutting issues.

UFC Vegas 14 main eventers Paul Felder and Rafael dos Anjos weren’t among those having trouble on the scale. They easily made their headlining bout official early in the process.

Felder was a last-minute addition to the UFC Vegas 14 fight card this week, but he waisted no time at the weigh-in. Felder was first to the scale in the two-hour window, weighing 155.75 pounds.

dos Anjos was also early to the scale, weighing in within the first 15 minutes of the two-hour window. He made their headlining bout official, stepping on the scale at 156 pounds.

Felder was a last-minute replacement for Islam Makhachev, who had to withdraw earlier this week because of a staph infection.

Three UFC Vegas 14 fighters miss the mark, one bout canceled

UFC Vegas 14 Co-main eventer fighter Abdul Razak Alhassan, main card fighter Eryk Anders, and prelim athlete Louis Smolka all missed weight for their bouts.

Alhassan weighed 172.5 pounds for his welterweight bout with Khaos Williams. Anders was 187.5 pounds for his middleweight fight opposite Antonio Arroyo. Smolka weighed 139 pounds for his bantamweight bout with Jose Quinonez.

All three fighters that missed the mark will forfeit 20-percent of their fight purse to their respective opponents with all three bouts remaining intact.

The lone bout to be canceled was a middleweight main card bout between Saparbek Safarov and Julian Marquez. Safarov struggled with weight management issues, forcing the bout to be removed from the UFC Vegas 14 fight card.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan on Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao: ‘We’re talking about one of the greatest boxers of all time’

UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos weigh-in results

UFC Vegas 14 Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event: Paul Felder (155.75) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (156)

Co-Main Event: Abdul Razak Alhassan (172.5)** vs. Khaos Williams (170)

Julian Marquez vs. Saparbek Safarov — CANCELED

Kay Hansen (115.5) vs. Cory McKenna (116)

Eryk Anders (187.5)** vs. Antonio Arroyo (185.5)

Brendan Allen (193.5) vs. Sean Strickland (194.5)*

UFC Vegas 14 Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Ashley Yoder (115.5) vs. Miranda Granger (115.5)

Alex Morono (170.5) vs. Rhys McKee (170.5)

Jose Quinonez (135) vs. Louis Smolka (139)**

Randa Markos (116) vs. Kanako Murata (115)

Geraldo de Freitas (136) vs. Tony Gravely (135.5)

Don’Tale Mayes (262) vs. Roque Martinez (244)

*195-pound catchweight bout

**Alhassan, Anders, and Smolka all missed weight

UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos weigh-in face-offs video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)