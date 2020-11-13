HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Vegas 14 face-offs

featuredUFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos weigh-in face-offs video

Paul Felder UFC Vegas 14 weigh-in

featuredUFC Vegas 14 weigh-in results: Paul Felder first to scale, but 3 fighters miss, one bout canceled

Paul Felder vs Rafael dos Anjos UFC Vegas 14 weigh-in

featuredUFC Vegas 14 video: Paul Felder and Rafael dos Anjos quickly make weight

Patricio Pitbull Bellator 221 victory

featuredPatricio Freire easily defends title at Bellator 252, faces Emmanuel Sanchez next

UFC Vegas 14 video: Paul Felder and Rafael dos Anjos quickly make weight

November 13, 2020
NoNo Comments

Paul Felder was a last-minute addition to the UFC Vegas 14 fight card this week, but he waisted no time at the event’s weigh-in on Friday. Felder was first to the scale in the two-hour window, stepping on the scale at 155.75 pounds.

His opponent, Rafael dos Anjos, was also early to the scale, weighing in within the first 15 minutes of the two-hour window. He made their UFC Vegas 14 main event bout official, weighing 156 pounds.

Felder was a last-minute replacement for Islam Makhachev, who had to withdraw earlier this week because of a staph infection.

UFC Vegas 14 weigh-in video: Paul Felder and Rafael dos Anjos

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Joe Rogan on Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao: ‘We’re talking about one of the greatest boxers of all time’

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA