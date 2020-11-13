UFC Vegas 14 video: Paul Felder and Rafael dos Anjos quickly make weight

Paul Felder was a last-minute addition to the UFC Vegas 14 fight card this week, but he waisted no time at the event’s weigh-in on Friday. Felder was first to the scale in the two-hour window, stepping on the scale at 155.75 pounds.

His opponent, Rafael dos Anjos, was also early to the scale, weighing in within the first 15 minutes of the two-hour window. He made their UFC Vegas 14 main event bout official, weighing 156 pounds.

Felder was a last-minute replacement for Islam Makhachev, who had to withdraw earlier this week because of a staph infection.

UFC Vegas 14 weigh-in video: Paul Felder and Rafael dos Anjos

