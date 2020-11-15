UFC Vegas 14: Paul Felder vs. Rafael dos Anjos recap video

Watch the recap and highlights from the UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos main event between Paul Felder and Rafael dos Anjos from Saturday’s event at the Apex in Las Vegas.

Felder stepped into the fight on just a few days notice after Islam Makhachev had to withdraw because of a staph infection.

