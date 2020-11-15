UFC Vegas 14: Paul Felder vs. Rafael dos Anjos recap video

Watch the recap and highlights from the UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos main event between Paul Felder and Rafael dos Anjos from Saturday’s event at the Apex in Las Vegas.
Felder stepped into the fight on just a few days notice after Islam Makhachev had to withdraw because of a staph infection.
TRENDING > Rewatch Valentina Shevchenko maul Katlyn Chookagian ahead of UFC 255
Trending Video > Jackass star Steve-O grills UFC fighter Glover Teixeira on title shot
(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)