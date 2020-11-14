UFC Vegas 14 main card bout scrapped on fight day due to health issues

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 14, 2020
Eryk Anders on Saturday confirmed his UFC Vegas 14 bout with Antonio Arroyo had been canceled because of health concerns.

Anders missed weight on Friday, weighing 1.5 pounds above the 186-pound limit for the middleweight non-title fight. His health concerns that nixed the fight stem from trying to recover from a rough weight cut.

According to a report by MMAFighting’s Guilherme Cruz, Arroyo cornerman Marcelo Alfaya said that Anders was “sick and went to hospital.” Neither Anders nor UFC officials have yet to confirm that he was hospitalized, though Anders did post on Instagram that the bout had been canceled.

The fight was initially slated to be the UFC Vegas 14 main card opener. The fight card will now move forward with 11 bouts. The UFC has yet to announce a re-shuffling of the line-up, as of the time of publication.

“Hey guys, unfortunately due to issues concerning my health I was forced to withdraw from tonight’s fight against Arroyo. I am recovering and look forward to getting back to action ASAP. Thank you everyone for your love and support.”

Eryk Anderson – Instagram

