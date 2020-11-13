UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos weigh-in video and quick results

Watch the UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos weigh-in video and check the quick results. (The LIVE UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos weigh-in took place on Friday, Nov. 13, at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.)

UFC Vegas 14 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 41) features a lightweight main event pitting No. 7 ranked Paul Felder against No. 12 ranked Rafael dos Anjos.

The headliner had been slated to pit dos Anjos opposite Islam Makhachev up until early this week. Makhachev had to withdraw because of a staph infection. Felder agreed to step in with less than a week’s notice or preparation.

UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos weigh-in results

UFC Vegas 14 Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event: Paul Felder (155.75) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (156)

(156) Co-Main Event: Abdul Razak Alhassan (172.5)** vs. Khaos Williams (170)

(170) Julian Marquez vs. Saparbek Safarov — CANCELED

— Kay Hansen (115.5) vs. Cory McKenna (116)

(116) Eryk Anders (187.5)** vs. Antonio Arroyo (185.5)

(185.5) Brendan Allen (193.5) vs. Sean Strickland (194.5)*

UFC Vegas 14 Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Ashley Yoder (115.5) vs. Miranda Granger (115.5)

(115.5) Alex Morono (170.5) vs. Rhys McKee (170.5)

(170.5) Jose Quinonez (135) vs. Louis Smolka (139)**

(139)** Randa Markos (116) vs. Kanako Murata (115)

(115) Geraldo de Freitas (136) vs. Tony Gravely (135.5)

(135.5) Don’Tale Mayes (262) vs. Roque Martinez (244)

*195-pound catchweight bout

**Alhassan, Anders, and Smolka all missed weight