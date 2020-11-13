HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos weigh-in face-offs video

November 13, 2020
The UFC Vegas 14 weigh-ins took place on Friday, although they didn’t exactly go off without a hitch. The fighters making weight squared off following the two-hour weigh-in window at The UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In all, three fighters missed the mark and one bout was canceled because of weight cutting issues.

Saturday’s UFC Vegas 14 fight card moves forward with 11 bouts.

UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos weigh-in results

UFC Vegas 14 Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Main Event: Paul Felder (155.75) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (156)
  • Co-Main Event: Abdul Razak Alhassan (172.5)** vs. Khaos Williams (170)
  • Julian Marquez vs. Saparbek SafarovCANCELED
  • Kay Hansen (115.5) vs. Cory McKenna (116)
  • Eryk Anders (187.5)** vs. Antonio Arroyo (185.5)
  • Brendan Allen (193.5) vs. Sean Strickland (194.5)*

UFC Vegas 14 Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Ashley Yoder (115.5) vs. Miranda Granger (115.5)
  • Alex Morono (170.5) vs. Rhys McKee (170.5)
  • Jose Quinonez (135) vs. Louis Smolka (139)**
  • Randa Markos (116) vs. Kanako Murata (115)
  • Geraldo de Freitas (136) vs. Tony Gravely (135.5)
  • Don’Tale Mayes (262) vs. Roque Martinez (244)

*195-pound catchweight bout
**Alhassan, Anders, and Smolka all missed weight

