UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos post-fight press conference video

Watch the UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos post-fight press conference live on MMAWeekly.com. The press conference will be available for on-demand viewing immediately following the live stream.

The UFC Vegas 14 main event featured last-minute replacement Paul Felder, who stepped in to face former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

