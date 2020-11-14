UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos Live Results

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos bout from the Apex in Las Vegas is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 14, on MMAWeekly.com)

NOTE UFC Vegas 14 start time change:

UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos was originally slated to start at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. Because two bouts were canceled in the last 48 hours, however, the start time has been pushed back to 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. The line-up is also likely to change and will be updated as we get word from the UFC on which bouts have been moved.

UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos start times

UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos main card start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos prelims start time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos live results

UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos takes place on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It is the promotion’s third event in Sin City since returning from a five-week, five-event stint at the Flash Forum on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The fight promotion is expected to close out 2020 in Las Vegas, though several states, including Nevada, are currently teetering on the brink of another shutdown.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC Vegas 14 features a lightweight bout between top contenders Paul Felder and Rafael dos Anjos. Felder was a last-minute replacement for Islam Makhachev, who had to withdraw at the beginning of fight week because of a staph infection.

The UFC Vegas 14 fight card suffered the loss of two bouts – one on weigh-in day on Friday and another on Saturday morning – which has reduced the card from 12 to 10 bouts.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos results

UFC Vegas 14 Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event: Rafael dos Anjos def. Paul Felder by split decision (47-48, 50-45, 50-45)

Co-Main Event: Khaos Williams def. Abdul Razak Alhassan by KO (punch) at 0:30, R1

Julian Marquez vs. Saparbek Safarov — CANCELED AT WEIGH-IN

Ashley Yoder def. Miranda Granger by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 27-26)

Sean Strickland def. Brendan Allen by TKO (punches) at 1:32, R2

Cory McKenna def. Kay Hansen by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Eryk Anders vs. Antonio Arroyo –– CANCELED ON FIGHT DAY

Jose Quinonez vs. Louis Smolka —- CANCELED Smolka medically unfit

UFC Vegas 14 Preliminary Card (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Kanako Murata def. Randa Markos by unanimous decision 30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Tony Gravely def. Geraldo de Freitas by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)m

Alex Morono def. Rhys McKee by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Don’Tale Mayes def. Roque Martinez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos weigh-in face-offs video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)