UFC Vegas 13 weigh-in results: Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira set for 205-pound showdown

UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira is good to go following Friday’s weigh-in at the Apex in Las Vegas.

A light heavyweight showdown between top contenders Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira could determine the next challenger at 205 pounds.

Current champion Jan Blachowicz is expected to defend against middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya in early 2021. The Santos vs. Teixeira winner could get the next crack at whomever holds the belt after that bout.

Santos was quick to the scale, weighing 205.5 pounds. Teixeira didn’t wait long either before also tipping the scale at 205.5 pounds.

The UFC Vegas 13 co-main event features 41-year-old former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, who continues his quest to move into title contention. He squares off again Tanner Boser, the 29-year-old fighter also trying to break into the UFC’s upper echelon.

Preliminary fighter Jamey Simmons used nearly the entire two-hour weigh-in window to make it to the scale, but he hit the featherweight mark at 146 pounds. Simmons rounded out the UFC Vegas 13 weigh-in with all 22 fighters making weight.

UFC Vegas 13 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 40) is the promotion’s second event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas following its second stint on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira start times

UFC Vegas 13 prelims start at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 13 main card start at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira weigh-in results

UFC Vegas 13 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Thiago Santos (205.5) vs. Glover Teixeira (205.5)

(205.5) Andrei Arlovski (244.5) vs. Tanner Boser (232.5)

(232.5) Ian Heinisch (185.5) vs. Brendan Allen (185)

(185) Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Khalid Taha (135.5)

(135.5) Claudia Gadelha (115.5) vs. Xiaonan Yan (115.5)

UFC Vegas 13 Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Trevin Giles (185.5) vs. Bevon Lewis (185)

(185) Giga Chikadze (145) vs. Jamey Simmons (146)

(146) Alexander Romanov (260) vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima (258)

(258) Darren Elkins (145.5) vs. Eduardo Garagorri (145.5)

(145.5) Max Griffin (170) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (170)

(170) Gustavo Lopez (135.75) vs. Anthony Birchak (136)

UFC Vegas 13 weigh-ins: Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira get the green light

