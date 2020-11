UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira video preview

Check out the preview of the UFC Vegas 13 main event showdown between Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira.

The two top 205-pound contenders are squaring off in an opportunity to lay claim to a shot at the UFC light heavyweight championship.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz wins election in California, throws support to Trump

UFC Vegas 13: Thiago Santos, Glover Teixeira, other fighters face off

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)