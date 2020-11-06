HOT OFF THE WIRE
Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira UFC Vegas 13 face-offs

featuredUFC Vegas 13 weigh-in face-offs: Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira

Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira UFC Vegas 13 weigh-in

featuredUFC Vegas 13 weigh-in results: Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira set for 205-pound showdown

Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredDana White believes Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight again, UFC title not vacant

featuredUFC Vegas 12: Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva recap video

UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira Live Results

November 6, 2020
NoNo Comments

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira bout from the Apex in Las Vegas is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 7, on MMAWeekly.com)

UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira start times

  • UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+
  • UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira prelims start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira live results

UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira takes place on Saturday, Nov. 7, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It is the promotion’s second event in Sin City since returning from a five-week, five-event stint at the Flash Forum on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC Vegas 13 features a light heavyweight showdown between top contenders Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira. The winner is hoping to become next in line for a shot at the UFC light heavyweight championship.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira results

UFC Vegas 13 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira
  • Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser
  • Ian Heinisch vs. Brendan Allen
  • Raoni Barcelos vs. Khalid Taha
  • Claudia Gadelha vs. Xiaonan Yan

UFC Vegas 13 Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Trevin Giles vs. Bevon Lewis
  • Giga Chikadze vs. Jamey Simmons
  • Alexander Romanov vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima
  • Darren Elkins vs. Eduardo Garagorri
  • Max Griffin vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
  • Gustavo Lopez vs. Anthony Birchak

UFC Vegas 13: Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira make weight

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA