Full live results for the first UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira bout from the Apex in Las Vegas is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 7, on MMAWeekly.com
UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira start times
- UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+
- UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira prelims start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+
UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira live results
UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira takes place on Saturday, Nov. 7, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It is the promotion’s second event in Sin City since returning from a five-week, five-event stint at the Flash Forum on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.
UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.
UFC Vegas 13 features a light heavyweight showdown between top contenders Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira. The winner is hoping to become next in line for a shot at the UFC light heavyweight championship.
UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira results
UFC Vegas 13 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira
- Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser
- Ian Heinisch vs. Brendan Allen
- Raoni Barcelos vs. Khalid Taha
- Claudia Gadelha vs. Xiaonan Yan
UFC Vegas 13 Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Trevin Giles vs. Bevon Lewis
- Giga Chikadze vs. Jamey Simmons
- Alexander Romanov vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima
- Darren Elkins vs. Eduardo Garagorri
- Max Griffin vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
- Gustavo Lopez vs. Anthony Birchak
UFC Vegas 13: Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira make weight
