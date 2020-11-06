UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira Live Results

UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira start times

UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira prelims start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira live results

UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira takes place on Saturday, Nov. 7, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It is the promotion’s second event in Sin City since returning from a five-week, five-event stint at the Flash Forum on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC Vegas 13 features a light heavyweight showdown between top contenders Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira. The winner is hoping to become next in line for a shot at the UFC light heavyweight championship.

UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira results

UFC Vegas 13 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser

Ian Heinisch vs. Brendan Allen

Raoni Barcelos vs. Khalid Taha

Claudia Gadelha vs. Xiaonan Yan

UFC Vegas 13 Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Trevin Giles vs. Bevon Lewis

Giga Chikadze vs. Jamey Simmons

Alexander Romanov vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima

Darren Elkins vs. Eduardo Garagorri

Max Griffin vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

Gustavo Lopez vs. Anthony Birchak

UFC Vegas 13: Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira make weight

