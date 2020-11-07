HOT OFF THE WIRE
Glover Teixeira ground and pounds Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 13

featuredUFC Vegas 13 results: Glover Teixeira finishes Thiago Santos, calls for title shot

UFC Santos vs Teixeira live results

featuredUFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira Live Results

Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira UFC Vegas 13 face-offs

featuredUFC Vegas 13 weigh-in face-offs: Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira

Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira UFC Vegas 13 weigh-in

featuredUFC Vegas 13 weigh-in results: Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira set for 205-pound showdown

UFC Vegas 13 loses bout hours before start due to positive COVID-19 test

November 7, 2020
NoNo Comments

Hours before the scheduled start of tonight’s UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, a bout was removed from the fight card due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Middleweight Ian Heinisch was slated to meet Brandon Allen but the bout was removed from the fight card due to a positive COVID-19 test involving Heinisch. The fight promotion released a statement on the development Saturday afternoon.

“Due to a positive COVID-19 test involving Ian Heinisch, his middleweight bout against Brendan Allen has been canceled from tonight’s event,” read the brief statement.

TRENDING > UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira Live Results

The event will proceed with 10 bouts. In the featured bout, light heavyweight contenders Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira will compete to align themselves as the top contender in the 205-pound division.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA