UFC Vegas 13 loses bout hours before start due to positive COVID-19 test

Hours before the scheduled start of tonight’s UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, a bout was removed from the fight card due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Middleweight Ian Heinisch was slated to meet Brandon Allen but the bout was removed from the fight card due to a positive COVID-19 test involving Heinisch. The fight promotion released a statement on the development Saturday afternoon.

“Due to a positive COVID-19 test involving Ian Heinisch, his middleweight bout against Brendan Allen has been canceled from tonight’s event,” read the brief statement.

The event will proceed with 10 bouts. In the featured bout, light heavyweight contenders Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira will compete to align themselves as the top contender in the 205-pound division.