HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ramiz Brahimaj UFC Vegas 13 ear damage video

hot-sauce-featuredGraphic Video: Max Griffin slices Ramiz Brahimaj’s ear with sharp elbow

Ramiz Brahimaj UFC Vegas 13 ear damage

hot-sauce-featuredUFC Vegas 13 fighter nearly loses ear (Warning: Graphic Image); peers react with shock

Donald Trump and Joe Biden - UFC Fighters react

hot-sauce-featuredUFC Fighters react to Joe Biden defeating Donald Trump in US Presidential Election

Dana White - Joe Biden vs Donald Trump

hot-sauce-featuredDana White: It’s fight day, who you got? Joe Biden or Donald Trump

UFC Vegas 13 fighter nearly loses ear (Warning: Graphic Image); peers react with shock

November 7, 2020
NoNo Comments

Max Griffin battered his way to a third-round stoppage in his UFC Vegas 13 preliminary bout opposite Ramiz Brahimaj, nearly taking off his opponent’s ear in the process.

It was a brutal bout with the referee stopping the fight a little over two minutes into round three.

Even Griffin exclaimed, “Oh my God, Oh my God,” after realizing the elbow he shot across Brahimaj’s temple nearly disconnected his ear from his head.

It has to be disheartening for Brahimaj, who was supposed to fight on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019, hoping to make it to the UFC. He was pulled from the show before fighting when it came to light during the medical screening that he had an eye tumor that required surgery. It also threatened his career, not just his opportunity at the UFC.

Now, a year later, having recovered, he made it to the UFC, but nearly lost his ear.

Knowing his resolve, Barhimaj should be able to recover from such an injury, but it will delay his hopes to make an impact in the UFC.

Max Griffin elbow nearly takes off Ramiz Brahimaj’s ear

UFC fighters react in shock to Brahimaj’s ear

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA