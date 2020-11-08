UFC Vegas 13 fighter nearly loses ear (Warning: Graphic Image); peers react with shock

Max Griffin battered his way to a third-round stoppage in his UFC Vegas 13 preliminary bout opposite Ramiz Brahimaj, nearly taking off his opponent’s ear in the process.

It was a brutal bout with the referee stopping the fight a little over two minutes into round three.

Even Griffin exclaimed, “Oh my God, Oh my God,” after realizing the elbow he shot across Brahimaj’s temple nearly disconnected his ear from his head.

It has to be disheartening for Brahimaj, who was supposed to fight on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019, hoping to make it to the UFC. He was pulled from the show before fighting when it came to light during the medical screening that he had an eye tumor that required surgery. It also threatened his career, not just his opportunity at the UFC.

Now, a year later, having recovered, he made it to the UFC, but nearly lost his ear.

Knowing his resolve, Barhimaj should be able to recover from such an injury, but it will delay his hopes to make an impact in the UFC.

Max Griffin elbow nearly takes off Ramiz Brahimaj’s ear

Max certainly brought the Pain at #UFCVegas13 😬 pic.twitter.com/IYKlEgc2Uj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 8, 2020

UFC fighters react in shock to Brahimaj’s ear

His ears falling off! #UFCVegas13 — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) November 8, 2020

Had Griffin by TKO here but good lord! pic.twitter.com/K7aHyH4fba — Chas Skelly (@ChasSkelly) November 8, 2020

Oh my goodness, his ear is done. He needs surgery asap. His ear is hanging by a thread. #UFCVegas13 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) November 8, 2020

This man @MaxPainGriffin ripped this guys ear off — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 8, 2020

That ear is never going to be the same. I mean it wasn’t before but now it’s really not lol — Benito Lopez (@Savage_530) November 8, 2020

If he was really wanted to continue he would’ve ripped it all the way off, bit into it and said “mmmm cauliflower my favorite” #UFCVegas13 — Louis Smolka (@LASTSAMURAIUFC) November 8, 2020

