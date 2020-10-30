UFC Vegas 12 weigh-in results: Anderson Silva, Uriah Hall set; three fighters miss, one bout canceled

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 30, 2020
Anderson Silva is now officially set for what is expected to be his final walk to the Octagon after he made weight for UFC Vegas 12 on Friday.

Though he has left the door cracked open ever so slightly, Silva plans to retire following his UFC Vegas 12 headliner with Uriah Hall on Saturday in Las Vegas. His final bout will be the first time that Silva has fought in nearly a year-and-a-half.

Although he reigned over the middleweight division for the majority of his career, and is widely regarded as one of the best fighters of all time, Silva has struggled through the final years of his career. He is 1-6 with 1 no contest in his eight most recent bouts.

Silva looked sharp at the weigh-in, stepping on the scale at 184 pounds. Hall weighed 186 pounds.

Three UFC Vegas 12 fighters miss weight, one bout canceled

Due to weight management issues with Priscila Cachoeira, her bout against Cortney Casey was canceled.

Three other fighters made it to the scale, but missed the mark.

Jack Marshman weighed 187.5 pounds (or 1.5 pounds over the limit) for his middleweight bout with Sean Strickland. With his miss, Marshman forfeits 20 percent of his purse to Strickland.

Cole Williams weighed 175.5 pounds (or 4.5 pounds over the limit) for his welterweight bout with Jason Witt. With his miss, Williams will forfeit 40 percent of his purse to Witt.

Heavyweight Greg Hardy was the final fighter to the scale, but even stripping down, he weighed 266.5 pounds, which is 0.5 pounds over the limit for a non-title fight. Hardy was given one hour to continue cutting and make another attempt at the scale for his fight with Maurice Greene.

UPDATE: Greg Hardy makes weight for UFC Vegas 12 after missing on first attempt

After stepping on the scale at 266.5 pounds in the final minute of the original two-hour weigh-in window, Hardy was given one hour to lose 0.5 pounds and hit the mark.

Hardy stuck around for his face-off with Greene, but took the remainder of the available hour to cut weight. He returned for his second attempt, making weight at 264.5 pounds, averting a penalty.

UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs. Silva weigh-in results

UFC Vegas 12 Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Main Event: Uriah Hall (186) vs Anderson Silva (184)
  • Co-Main Event: Bryce Mitchell (146) vs Andre Fili (146)
  • Maurice Greene (250) vs Greg Hardy (264.5)**
  • Kevin Holland (185.5) vs Charlie Ontiveros (182.5)
  • Bobby Green (155) vs Thiago Moises (156)

UFC Vegas 12 Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Chris Gruetzemacher (155.5) vs Alexander Hernandez (155.5)
  • Adrian Yanez (135.5) vs Victor Rodriguez (133)
  • Sean Strickland (185.5) vs Jack Marshman (187.5)*
  • Cole Williams (175.5)* vs Jason Witt (170.5)
  • Dustin Jacoby (204) vs Justin Ledet (205.5)
  • Cortney Casey () vs Priscila Cachoeira () CANCELED
  • Miles Johns (135) vs Kevin Natividad (134.5)

*Cole Williams and Jack Marshman missed weight
**Greg Hardy missed on his first attempt, but made weight on second attempt

