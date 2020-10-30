UFC Vegas 12: Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva weigh-in staredowns (full card)

See Anderson Silva and Uriah Hall stare each other down after they made weight for UFC Vegas 12 on Friday at The APEX in Las Vegas.

The UFC Vegas 12 headliner is expected to be the final fight of Silva’s lengthy and storied career. So this will likely be the final time that we see Anderson Silva in a staredown.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Why is Jorge Masvidal campaigning for President Donald Trump?

Related Video > Anderson Silva makes weight ahead of final bout at UFC Vegas 12

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)