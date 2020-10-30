HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Vegas 12: Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva weigh-in staredowns (full card)

UFC Vegas 12 weigh-in results: Anderson Silva, Uriah Hall set; three fighters miss, one bout canceled

Anderson Silva weighs-in ahead of final fight at UFC Vegas 12

UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs. Silva weigh-in video and quick results

October 30, 2020
See Anderson Silva and Uriah Hall stare each other down after they made weight for UFC Vegas 12 on Friday at The APEX in Las Vegas.

The UFC Vegas 12 headliner is expected to be the final fight of Silva’s lengthy and storied career. So this will likely be the final time that we see Anderson Silva in a staredown.

