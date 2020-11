UFC Vegas 12: Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva recap video

Watch the recap and highlights from the UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs. Silva main event championship fight between Uriah Hall and Anderson Silva from Saturday’s event at the Apex in Las Vegas.

The fight was Anderson Silva’s final bout in the Octagon.

