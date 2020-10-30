UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs. Silva weigh-in video and quick results

UFC Vegas 12 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 39) is the promotion’s first event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas following its second stint on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

A middleweight showdown between former champion Anderson Silva and Uriah Hall headlines UFC Vegas 12 on Saturday. The bout is expected to be the final fight of Anderson Silva’s career.

(Video courtesy of MMA Junkie)

UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs. Silva weigh-in results

UFC Vegas 12 Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event: Uriah Hall (186) vs Anderson Silva (184)

Co-Main Event: Bryce Mitchell (146) vs Andre Fili (146)

Maurice Greene (250) vs Greg Hardy (264.5)**

Kevin Holland (185.5) vs Charlie Ontiveros (182.5)

Bobby Green (155) vs Thiago Moises (156)

UFC Vegas 12 Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Chris Gruetzemacher (155.5) vs Alexander Hernandez (155.5)

Adrian Yanez (135.5) vs Victor Rodriguez (133)

Sean Strickland (185.5) vs Jack Marshman (187.5)*

Cole Williams (175.5)* vs Jason Witt (170.5)

Dustin Jacoby (204) vs Justin Ledet (205.5)

Cortney Casey () vs Priscila Cachoeira () — CANCELED

— Miles Johns (135) vs Kevin Natividad (134.5)

*Cole Williams and Jack Marshman missed weight

**Greg Hardy missed on his first attempt, but made weight on second attempt