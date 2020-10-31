UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs. Silva Live Results

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs. Silva bout from the Apex in Las Vegas is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 31, on MMAWeekly.com.)

UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs. Silva start times

UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs. Silva main card start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs. Silva prelims start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs. Silva live results from Las Vegas

UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs. Silva takes place on Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Apex in Las Vegas. UFC Vegas 12 is the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s first event back in the U.S. following its second stint on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC Vegas 12 features a middleweight showdown between Uriah Hall and Anderson Silva. The bout is expected to be the final fight of the 45-year-old Silva’s storied career. Hall, meanwhile, is looking to add a legend to his resume en route to climbing the ranks toward a UFC title shot.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs. Silva results

UFC Vegas 12 Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event: Uriah Hall vs Anderson Silva

Co-Main Event: Bryce Mitchell vs Andre Fili

Greg Hardy def Maurice Greene by TKO (punches) at 1:12, R2

by TKO (punches) at 1:12, R2 Kevin Holland def Charlie Ontiveros by submission (neck injury) at 2:39, R1

by submission (neck injury) at 2:39, R1 Thiago Moises def Bobby Green by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC Vegas 12 Prelims (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Alexander Hernandez def Chris Gruetzemacher by KO (punches) at 1:46, R1

by KO (punches) at 1:46, R1 Adrian Yanez def Victor Rodriguez by KO (punches and head kick) at 2:46, R1

Sean Strickland def Jack Marshman bu unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jason Witt def Cole Williams bu submission (arm triangle choke) at 2:10, R2

Dustin Jacoby def Justin Ledet by TKO (leg kicks and punches) at 2:38, R1

Cortney Casey () vs Priscila Cachoeira () — CANCELED

Miles Johns def Kevin Natividad by KO (punch) at 2:51, R3

UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs. Silva final face-offs

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)