UFC Vegas 11 weigh-in face-offs video: Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley square off with intense staredown

Watch as the UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley fighters squared off following Friday’s official weigh-in at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
The UFC Vegas 11 main event features a heated grudge match between former teammates Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley.
UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley weigh-in results
UFC Vegas 11 Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Welterweight: Colby Covington (171) vs. Tyron Woodley (171)
- Welterweight: Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (170.5) vs. Niko Price (170.5)
- Middleweight: Khamzat Chimaev (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (186)
- Light Heavyweight: Johnny Walker (205.5) vs. Ryan Spann (205.5)
- Women’s Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Randa Markos (115.5)
- Middleweight: Kevin Holland (185) vs. Darren Stewart (185.5)
UFC Vegas 11 Preliminary Card (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
- Featherweight: Mirsad Bektic (144.5) vs. Damon Jackson (145.5)
- Women’s Flyweight: Mayra Bueno Silva (125.5) vs. Mara Romero Borella (125)
- Flyweight: Jordan Espinosa (126) vs. David Dvořák (125.5)
- Women’s Bantamweight: Jessica-Rose Clark (135) vs. Sarah Alpar (135.5)
- Bantamweight: Journey Newson (135) vs. Randy Costa (135)
- Bantamweight: Andre Ewell (134.5) vs. Irwin Rivera (135.5)
- Featherweight: Darrick Minner (146) vs. T.J. Laramie (145)
- Bantamweight: Tyson Nam (136) vs. Jerome Rivera (135)
Tyron Woodley refuses to wear mask, as he and Colby Covington make weight for UFC Vegas 11
