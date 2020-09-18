UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley weigh-in video and quick results

UFC Vegas 11 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 36) is the promotion’s final event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas before returning to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The five-week run in Abu Dhabi begins with UFC 253 on Sept. 26, when Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight championship against Paulo Costa.

A welterweight grudge match between former champion Tyron Woodley and former interim titleholder Colby Covington headlines UFC Vegas 11 on Saturday.

UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley weigh-in results

UFC Vegas 11 Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Welterweight: Colby Covington (171) vs. Tyron Woodley (171)

(171) Welterweight: Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (170.5) vs. Niko Price (170.5)

(170.5) Middleweight: Khamzat Chimaev (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (186)

(186) Light Heavyweight: Johnny Walker (205.5) vs. Ryan Spann (205.5)

(205.5) Women’s Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Randa Markos (115.5)

(115.5) Middleweight: Kevin Holland (185) vs. Darren Stewart (185.5)

UFC Vegas 11 Preliminary Card (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)