UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley weigh-in video and quick results

September 18, 2020
Tune in LIVE for the UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley weigh-in, Friday, Sept. 18, at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.

UFC Vegas 11 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 36) is the promotion’s final event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas before returning to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The five-week run in Abu Dhabi begins with UFC 253 on Sept. 26, when Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight championship against Paulo Costa.

A welterweight grudge match between former champion Tyron Woodley and former interim titleholder Colby Covington headlines UFC Vegas 11 on Saturday.

UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley weigh-in results

UFC Vegas 11 Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Welterweight: Colby Covington (171) vs. Tyron Woodley (171)
  • Welterweight: Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (170.5) vs. Niko Price (170.5)
  • Middleweight: Khamzat Chimaev (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (186)
  • Light Heavyweight: Johnny Walker (205.5) vs. Ryan Spann (205.5)
  • Women’s Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Randa Markos (115.5)
  • Middleweight: Kevin Holland (185) vs. Darren Stewart (185.5)

UFC Vegas 11 Preliminary Card (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Featherweight: Mirsad Bektic (144.5) vs. Damon Jackson (145.5)
  • Women’s Flyweight: Mayra Bueno Silva (125.5) vs. Mara Romero Borella (125)
  • Flyweight: Jordan Espinosa (126) vs. David Dvořák (125.5)
  • Women’s Bantamweight: Jessica-Rose Clark (135) vs. Sarah Alpar (135.5)
  • Bantamweight: Journey Newson (135) vs. Randy Costa (135)
  • Bantamweight: Andre Ewell (134.5) vs. Irwin Rivera (135.5)
  • Featherweight: Darrick Minner (146) vs. T.J. Laramie (145)
  • Bantamweight: Tyson Nam (136) vs. Jerome Rivera (135)

