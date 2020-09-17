HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11 press conference

featuredTyron Woodley espouses ‘Black Lives Matter’ in response to all UFC Vegas 11 questions

Dana White smile and Conor McGregor laughing

featuredUFC working on Conor McGregor’s return for early 2021, but will he fight?

Michael Chandler Post-Bellator 212 - MMAF

featuredUFC signs Michael Chandler, who will serve as Khabib vs. Gaethje back-up

Dana White on Navid Afkari execution

featuredDana White addresses execution of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari

UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley undercard face-offs

September 17, 2020
NoNo Comments

See UFC Vegas 11 fighters Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Niko Price, Khamzat Chimaev, Gerald Meerschaert, Johnny Walker, and Ryan Spann stare each other down in Las Vegas.

The UFC Vegas 11 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 36) fight card is headlined by a grudge match between top welterweight contenders Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley. UFC officials, however, chose not to have them next to each other at the UFC Vegas 11 press conference or to have them face-off for the cameras.

Tyron Woodley refuses to answer questions, repeating Black Lives Matter mantra

