UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley Pre-Fight Press Conference video

Tune in for the UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley pre-fight press conference, live on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 4 p.m. ET on MMAWeekly.com.

