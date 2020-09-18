UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley Live Results

UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley start times

UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley main card start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley prelims start time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley live results from Las Vegas

UFC Vegas 11 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 36): Covington vs. Woodley takes place on Saturday, Sept. 19, in Las Vegas. UFC Vegas 11 is the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s eighth and final event at the Apex in Las Vegas since wrapping up its July residence on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The fight promotion is scheduled to return to Fight Island for UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa on Sept. 26.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC Vegas 11 features a heated welterweight grudge match between former teammates Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley.

UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley results

UFC Vegas 11 Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Welterweight: Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley

Welterweight: Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone vs. Niko Price

Middleweight: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Light Heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs. Ryan Spann

Women’s Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Randa Markos

Middleweight: Kevin Holland vs. Darren Stewart

UFC Vegas 11 Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Featherweight: Mirsad Bektic vs. Damon Jackson

Women’s Flyweight: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Mara Romero Borella

Flyweight: Jordan Espinosa vs. David Dvořák

Women’s Bantamweight: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Sarah Alpar

Bantamweight: Journey Newson vs. Randy Costa

Bantamweight: Andre Ewell vs. Irwin Rivera

Featherweight: Darrick Minner vs. T.J. Laramie

Bantamweight: Tyson Nam vs. Jerome Rivera

UFC Vegas 11 Final Face-Offs: Covington vs. Woodley

