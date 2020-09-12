UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley full fight card released

Las Vegas – UFC will close out its latest string of events at UFC APEX with a heated welterweight clash that will see former interim champion and No. 2 ranked contender Colby Covington take on former champion and No. 5 Tyron Woodley. In another thrilling welterweight bout guaranteed to deliver fireworks, long-time UFC fan favorite Donald Cerrone faces fellow finisher Niko Price.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+: COVINGTON vs. WOODLEY will take place Saturday, September 19 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas with all fights carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with the prelims kicking off at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

Covington (15-2, fighting out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) aims to get the last laugh after trading numerous verbal barbs with his former training partner, Woodley. A NCAA Division I wrestler who pushes a relentless pace, Covington has delivered memorable victories against former UFC champions Robbie Lawler and Rafael Dos Anjos, as well as perennial contender Demian Maia. Covington now hopes to add yet another former UFC titleholder to his hit list to once again secure a shot at the championship.

Woodley (19-5-1, fighting out of St. Louis, Mo.), who held the belt for almost three years, will go down as one of the most dominant titleholders in UFC welterweight history. After dethroning Robbie Lawler via first-round knockout, Woodley netted memorable title defenses against Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia and Darren Till. Woodley now plans to put his most heated rivalry to bed by delivering another sensational knockout win.

Cerrone (36-15 1NC, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.), the UFC recordholder for most wins (23) and finishes (16), has long been dazzling fans with spectacular performances inside the Octagon. Throughout his legendary career, he has secured highlight-reel finishes against Matt Brown, Rick Story, Jim Miller and Edson Barboza. Cerrone will now make his record 36th UFC appearance and aims to deliver another vintage ”Cowboy” performance against one of the division’s most dynamic finishers.

Among the most exciting athletes in the welterweight division, Price (14-5 1NC, fighting out of Cape Coral, Fla.) now looks to capitalize on the biggest moment of his career. Price has won over fans since joining the UFC roster in late 2016 with jaw-dropping knockout victories against James Vick, Tim Means, Randy Brown and Alan Jouban. Price now hopes to earn his most important win yet by taking out a legend in his first UFC co-main event appearance.

Additional UFC Vegas 11 bouts on the card include: