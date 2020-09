UFC Vegas 11: Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley recap video

Watch the recap and highlights from the UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley main event fight between Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley from Saturday’s event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Dana White talks Covington title shot, says Cerrone and Woodley should retire

