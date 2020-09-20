Khamzat Chimaev 17-second KO leads charge on UFC Vegas 11 bonuses

The UFC Vegas 11 main event didn’t quite deliver on the fireworks that the vitriol between Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley promised.

The remainder of the fight card made up for it though, to the tune of four fighters earning Performance of the Night bonuses. No Fight of the Night award was given.

Covington defeated Woodley in the main event, largely dominating the bout until it ended in a TKO stoppage because of an injury in the fifth round.

Khamzat Chimaev lands blistering KO, leads UFC Vegas 11 bonus winners

It was Khamzat Chimaev who led the charge on the UFC Vegas 11 post-fight performance bonuses though.

In just 66 days, Chimaev has went from 6-0 to 9-0, and is expected to fight again in the next few weeks when the UFC returns to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

His performance on Saturday night, however, thrust a white-hot spotlight upon him and earned him a $50,000 bonus.

Chimaev needed just 17 seconds to walk Gerald Meerschaert down and land one punch that put his lights out.

Mackenzie Dern wins, gets UFC Vegas 11 Performance Bonus

Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Mackenzie Dern again proved to have no trouble on the scale nor in the Octagon. She submitted Randa Markos with a highly technical armbar submission late in the first round to earn her Performance of the Night bonus.

Damon Jackson and Randy Costa earn UFC Vegas 11 bonuses

Joining Chimaev and Dern were Damon Jackson and Randy Costa, who each also earned an additional $50,000 for their performances at UFC Vegas 11.

Jackson sunk a guillotine choke to finish Mirsad Bektic early in the third round of their UFC Vegas 11 preliminary bout. By contrast, Costa used a head kick to knock out Journey Newson in their prelim.

UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley Fighter Bonuses