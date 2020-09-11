UFC Vegas 10 weigh-in results: Waterson and Hill make weight, but prelim headliner canceled

The UFC Vegas 10 main event between Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill is set following Friday’s weigh-in.

Waterson and Hill easily made weight for their last-minute shift to headlining status. UFC Vegas 10 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 35) was originally slated to feature a light heavyweight bout between Glover Teixeira and Thiago Santos. That bout was postponed to a later fight card after Teixeira tested positive for COVID-19.

The bout between Waterson and Hill, originally a three-round co-main event, is now the headliner and will be a five-round bout.

Waterson weighed 115 pounds on the mark, while Hill stepped on the scale at 115.5 pounds.

The UFC Vegas 10 preliminary featured bout between Matt Schnell and Tyson Nam was scratched during the weigh-ins. UFC officials confirmed that Schnell having undisclosed weight management issues.

UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill weigh-in results

The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with the prelims kicking off at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

UFC Vegas 10 Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event: Michelle Waterson (115) vs Angela Hill (115.5)

Co-Main Event: Ottman Azaitar (156) vs Khama Worthy (155.5)

Roxanne Modafferi (125) vs Andrea Lee (125.5)

Ed Herman (205.5) vs Mike Rodriguez (205.5)

Bobby Green (156) vs Alan Patrick (156)

Billy Quarantillo (145.5) vs Kyle Nelson (145.5)

UFC Vegas 10 Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Matt Schnell () vs Tyson Nam () — Canceled

— Canceled Julia Avila (135) vs Sijara Eubanks (135)

Roosevelt Roberts (155.5) vs Kevin Croom (154.5)

Alexandr Romanov (261) vs Roque Martinez (258.5)

Brok Weaver (164) vs Jalin Turner (163.5)

Bryan Barberena (170) vs Anthony Ivy (169.5)

Sabina Mazo (125.5) vs Justine Kish (125.5)

UFC Vegas 10 weigh-in video: Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill

