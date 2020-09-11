UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill weigh-in face-offs video

UFC Vegas 10 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 35) main eventers Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill easily made weight on Friday. Check out how they and the remainder of the fight card looked as they squared off for the final time before Saturday’s fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill weigh-in results

The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with the prelims kicking off at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

UFC Vegas 10 Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event: Michelle Waterson (115) vs Angela Hill (115.5)

Co-Main Event: Ottman Azaitar (156) vs Khama Worthy (155.5)

Roxanne Modafferi (125) vs Andrea Lee (125.5)

Ed Herman (205.5) vs Mike Rodriguez (205.5)

Bobby Green (156) vs Alan Patrick (156)

Billy Quarantillo (145.5) vs Kyle Nelson (145.5)

UFC Vegas 10 Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Matt Schnell () vs Tyson Nam () — Canceled

Julia Avila (135) vs Sijara Eubanks (135)

Roosevelt Roberts (155.5) vs Kevin Croom (154.5)

Alexandr Romanov (261) vs Roque Martinez (258.5)

Brok Weaver (164) vs Jalin Turner (163.5)

Bryan Barberena (170) vs Anthony Ivy (169.5)

Sabina Mazo (125.5) vs Justine Kish (125.5)

