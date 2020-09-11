HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Vegas 10 Waterson vs Hill faceoffs

featuredUFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill weigh-in face-offs video

UFC Vegas 10 weigh-ins - Angela Hill and Michelle Waterson

featuredUFC Vegas 10 weigh-in results: Waterson and Hill make weight, but prelim headliner canceled

Dustin Poirier at UFC Vegas 4

featuredDustin Poirier and UFC can’t come to terms on Tony Ferguson UFC 254 bout

Dana White at Contender Series

featuredDana White addresses Nick Diaz return, announces UFC Fight Island 2

UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill Live Results

September 11, 2020
NoNo Comments

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill (aka UFC on ESPN+ 35) bout from the Apex in Las Vegas is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.)

UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill start times

  • UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill main card start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+
  • UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill prelims start time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill live results from Las Vegas

UFC Vegas 10 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 35): Waterson vs. Hill takes place on Saturday, Sept. 12, in Las Vegas. UFC Vegas 10 is the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s seventh event at the Apex in Las Vegas since wrapping up its July residence on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The fight promotion is expected to return to Fight Island for UFC 253 on Sept. 26.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC Vegas 10 features a strawweight battle between No. 8 ranked Michelle Waterson and No. 13 ranked Angela Hill.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill results

UFC Vegas 10 Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Main Event: Michelle Waterson (115) vs Angela Hill (115.5)
  • Co-Main Event: Ottman Azaitar (156) vs Khama Worthy (155.5)
  • Roxanne Modafferi (125) vs Andrea Lee (125.5)
  • Ed Herman (205.5) vs Mike Rodriguez (205.5)
  • Bobby Green (156) vs Alan Patrick (156)
  • Billy Quarantillo (145.5) vs Kyle Nelson (145.5)

UFC Vegas 10 Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Matt Schnell () vs Tyson Nam () — Canceled
  • Julia Avila (135) vs Sijara Eubanks (135)
  • Roosevelt Roberts (155.5) vs Kevin Croom (154.5)
  • Alexandr Romanov (261) vs Roque Martinez (258.5)
  • Brok Weaver (164) vs Jalin Turner (163.5)
  • Bryan Barberena (170) vs Anthony Ivy (169.5)
  • Sabina Mazo (125.5) vs Justine Kish (125.5)

UFC Vegas 10 Final Face-Offs: Waterson vs Hill

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA