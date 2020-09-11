UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill Live Results

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill (aka UFC on ESPN+ 35) bout from the Apex in Las Vegas is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.)

UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill start times

UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill main card start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill prelims start time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill live results from Las Vegas

UFC Vegas 10 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 35): Waterson vs. Hill takes place on Saturday, Sept. 12, in Las Vegas. UFC Vegas 10 is the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s seventh event at the Apex in Las Vegas since wrapping up its July residence on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The fight promotion is expected to return to Fight Island for UFC 253 on Sept. 26.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC Vegas 10 features a strawweight battle between No. 8 ranked Michelle Waterson and No. 13 ranked Angela Hill.

UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill results

UFC Vegas 10 Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Main Event: Michelle Waterson (115) vs Angela Hill (115.5)

Co-Main Event: Ottman Azaitar (156) vs Khama Worthy (155.5)

Roxanne Modafferi (125) vs Andrea Lee (125.5)

Ed Herman (205.5) vs Mike Rodriguez (205.5)

Bobby Green (156) vs Alan Patrick (156)

Billy Quarantillo (145.5) vs Kyle Nelson (145.5)

UFC Vegas 10 Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Matt Schnell () vs Tyson Nam () — Canceled

Julia Avila (135) vs Sijara Eubanks (135)

Roosevelt Roberts (155.5) vs Kevin Croom (154.5)

Alexandr Romanov (261) vs Roque Martinez (258.5)

Brok Weaver (164) vs Jalin Turner (163.5)

Bryan Barberena (170) vs Anthony Ivy (169.5)

Sabina Mazo (125.5) vs Justine Kish (125.5)

UFC Vegas 10 Final Face-Offs: Waterson vs Hill

