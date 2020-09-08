UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill full fight card released

HOT OFF THE WIRE
September 8, 2020
UFC continues its September run of shows at UFC APEX with a thrilling strawweight clash as No. 8 ranked contender Michelle Waterson and No. 13 Angela Hill meet in a five-round main event guaranteed to deliver action.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+: WATERSON vs. HILL will take place Saturday, September 12 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas with all fights carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with the prelims kicking off at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

Waterson (17-8, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) heads into her third UFC main event looking to show off the skills that won her an Invicta FC championship. A talented striker and grappler, she holds entertaining wins over Paige VanZant, Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Angela Magana. Waterson now plans to re-insert herself into the strawweight title conversation with another exciting performance.

Also a former Invicta FC champion, Hill (12-8, fighting out of San Diego, Calif.) has become a fan favorite for being among the most active athletes on the entire UFC roster. Hill holds the record for the most fights in UFC women’s strawweight history with 15, which she earned with recent trademark wins over Loma Lookboonmee, Hannah Cifers and Ariane Carnelossi. She now aims to claim the biggest victory of her career in her first main event and break into the division’s top 10.

Additional bouts on the UFC Vegas 10 card include:

  • Ottman Azaitar (12-0, fighting out of Rabat, Morocco) takes on Khama Worthy (16-6, fighting out of Pittsburgh, Penn.) in a battle of lightweight prospects
  • Top 10 women’s flyweights rematch as No. 8 ranked Roxanne Modafferi (24-18, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) looks to replicate her 2014 win over No. 9 Andrea Lee (11-4, Shreveport, La.)
  • Light heavyweight strikers clash as veteran Ed Herman (26-14, fighting out of Portland, Ore.) takes on Mike Rodriguez (11-4, fighting out of South Easton, Mass.) on short notice
  • Dana White’s Contender Series signee Billy Quarantillo (14-2, fighting out of Tampa, Fla.) looks to remain undefeated in the UFC when he clashes with well-rounded Canadian Kyle Nelson (13-3, fighting out of Huntsville, Ontario, Canada)
  • No. 9 ranked flyweight contender Matt Schnell (14-5, fighting out of Shreveport, La.) meets fellow finisher Tyson Nam (19-11-1, fighting out of Wahiawa, Hawaii)
  • No. 14 ranked women’s bantamweight contender Julia Avila (8-1, fighting out of Oklahoma City, Okla.) and No. 15Sijara Eubanks (6-4, fighting out of Toms River, N.J.) seek to break into the top 10 with a standout performance
  • Matt Frevola (8-1, fighting out of Long Island, N.Y.) aims to steal the show against fellow lightweight contender Roosevelt Roberts (11-2, fighting out of San Bernardino, Calif.)
  • Bobby Green (26-10-1, fighting out of Fontana, Calif.) competes for the third time in four months as he looks to finish Alan Patrick (15-2, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
  • In a lightweight bout guaranteed to deliver action, Brok Weaver (14-5, fighting out of Mobile, Ala.) locks horns withFrank Camacho (22-9, fighting out of Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands)
  • Bryan Barberena (14-7, fighting out of Gastonia, N.C.) and Anthony Ivy (8-3, fighting out of San Antonio, Texas) look to make a statement in a clash at welterweight
  • Women’s flyweight prospect Sabina Mazo (8-1, fighting out of Fountain Valley, Calif.) aims to extend her win streak when she meets veteran Justine Kish (7-2, fighting out of Cramerton, N.C.) 

