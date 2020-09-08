UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill full fight card released

UFC continues its September run of shows at UFC APEX with a thrilling strawweight clash as No. 8 ranked contender Michelle Waterson and No. 13 Angela Hill meet in a five-round main event guaranteed to deliver action.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+: WATERSON vs. HILL will take place Saturday, September 12 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas with all fights carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with the prelims kicking off at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

Waterson (17-8, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) heads into her third UFC main event looking to show off the skills that won her an Invicta FC championship. A talented striker and grappler, she holds entertaining wins over Paige VanZant, Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Angela Magana. Waterson now plans to re-insert herself into the strawweight title conversation with another exciting performance.

Also a former Invicta FC champion, Hill (12-8, fighting out of San Diego, Calif.) has become a fan favorite for being among the most active athletes on the entire UFC roster. Hill holds the record for the most fights in UFC women’s strawweight history with 15, which she earned with recent trademark wins over Loma Lookboonmee, Hannah Cifers and Ariane Carnelossi. She now aims to claim the biggest victory of her career in her first main event and break into the division’s top 10.

Additional bouts on the UFC Vegas 10 card include: