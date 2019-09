UFC Vancouver: Justin Gaethje and Donald Cerrone discuss Gaethje’s first-round win

(Courtesy of UFC)

Hear what Justin Gaethje and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone said after Gaethje’s first round TKO victory in the main event of Fight Night Vancouver. Gaethje discussed how difficult it was to fight a friend and called for a title shot.

