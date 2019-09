UFC Vancouver: Glover Teixeira wanted to set UFC light heavyweight record

(Courtesy of UFC)

Glover Teixeira edged out Nikita Krylov for a split decision victory in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night Vancouver on Saturday. Following the fight, Teixeira discussed the win, his desire to set a light heavyweight record and what he wants next.

