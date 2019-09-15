UFC Vancouver Bonuses: Promotional newcomer Tristan Connelly banks an extra $100,000

Following Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 16 event at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the winners of the fighter bonuses. Headliner Justin Gaethje, light heavyweight Misha Cirkunov and promotional newcomer Tristan Connelly took home the performance incentives.

Gaethje earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round stoppage of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the featured bout on the fight card. Gaethje landed a right hand that knocked Cerrone down late in the opening frame. Cerrone got back to his feet but was met with uppercuts and another right hand that put him back on the canvas. The referee stepped in after two more punches landed.

Fight of the Night honors went to Connelly and Michel Pereira. Pereira was highly hyped heading into the bout but Connelly derailed the hype train with a unanimous decision win. Pereira missed weight for the bout making him ineligible to receive a bonus resulting in Connelly doubling his bonus checks. The Canadian took home an extra $100,000.

Cirkunov was awarded a Performance of the Night bonus for his first round submission of Jimmy Crute to kick off the main card. The 32-year old secured a rare Peruvian necktie. It was his ninth career win by submission.

UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Gaethje took place in front of 15,114 spectators at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada generating $1.34 million in gate receipts.