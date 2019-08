UFC Uruguay Post-Fight Press Conference live stream

Watch the UFC on ESPN+ 14 Post-Fight Press Conference streaming live from Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay following tonight’s event. Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko put her title on the line in a rematch against Liz Carmouche in the fight card’s main event. Hear from the big winners, marquee names and find out who received the fighter bonuses.

