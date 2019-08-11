UFC Uruguay bonuses: Volkan Oezdemir punches his way to an extra $50,000

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 11, 2019
Following Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 14, the Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the winners of the performance-based fighter bonuses. Vicente Luque, Mike Perry, Volkan Oezdemir and Veronica Macedo banked the extra $50,000 bonus checks.

Fight of the Night honors went to welterweights Luque and Perry for their three-round war in the fight card’s co-main event. The two engaged in heavy exchanges leaving Perry with a badly broken nose. Luque picked up his sixth win in a row with the split decision nod. It was the first time in his UFC tenure that he’s went the distance.

Former light heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir rebounded from a three-fight skid with a knockout win over Ilir Latifi in main card action. Oezdemir battered Latifi with combinations and left him face down on the canvas.

RELATED > UFC on ESPN+ 14 Live Results: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2 (Results & Fight Stats)

Veronica Macedo received a bonus for her quick submission win over Polyana Viana to kick off the preliminary fight card. The Venezuelan only needed 69 seconds to finish Vianna via armbar.

UFC on ESPN+ 14 took place in front of a soldout crowd inside Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay. 9,225 spectators attended the 13-fight event.  Eight bouts went the distance, three resulted in submission finishes, and two ended in knockouts. 

