UFC Unveils Remainder of 2018 Event Schedule, Including 25th Anniversary in Denver

The UFC on Saturday unveiled its schedule for the remainder of 2018.

Notable in the remaining schedule is a confirmation that the promotion’s September pay-per-view event will take place at America Airlines Arena in Dallas. There had been conflicting reports that the Sept. 8 event might take place in Las Vegas, but the issue is now settled.

Another standout for remaining schedule is UFC Fight Night 139, which will take place on Nov. 10 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, and serves as the UFC’s 25th Anniversary Event in the city where it all started.

UFC 1 took place at the now demolished McNichols Arena on Nov. 12, 1993. At UFC 1, the event was all about style vs. style in a tournament format where Royce Gracie defeated three men – Art Jimmerson, Ken Shamrock, and Gerard Gordeau – in one night.

UFC 2018 Event Schedule