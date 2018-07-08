UFC Unveils Remainder of 2018 Event Schedule, Including 25th Anniversary in Denver

The UFC on Saturday unveiled its schedule for the remainder of 2018.
Notable in the remaining schedule is a confirmation that the promotion’s September pay-per-view event will take place at America Airlines Arena in Dallas. There had been conflicting reports that the Sept. 8 event might take place in Las Vegas, but the issue is now settled.
Another standout for remaining schedule is UFC Fight Night 139, which will take place on Nov. 10 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, and serves as the UFC’s 25th Anniversary Event in the city where it all started.
UFC 1 took place at the now demolished McNichols Arena on Nov. 12, 1993. At UFC 1, the event was all about style vs. style in a tournament format where Royce Gracie defeated three men – Art Jimmerson, Ken Shamrock, and Gerard Gordeau – in one night.
UFC 2018 Event Schedule
- Saturday, July 14 – UFC Fight Night 133 at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho
- Sunday, July 22 – UFC Fight Night 134 at Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany
- Saturday, July 28 – UFC on FOX 30 at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary
- Saturday, Aug. 4 – UFC 227 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles
- Saturday, Aug. 25 – UFC Fight Night 135 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.
- Saturday, Sept. 8 – UFC 228 at American Airlines Arena in Dallas
- Saturday, Sept. 15 – UFC Fight Night 136 at Olimpiyskiy Arena in Moscow
- Saturday, Sept. 22 – UFC Fight Night 137 at Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo
- Saturday, Oct. 6 – UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
- Saturday, Oct. 27 – UFC Fight Night 138 at Moncton Events Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada
- Saturday, Nov. 3 – UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden in New York
- Saturday, Nov. 10 – UFC Fight Night 139 at Pepsi Center in Denver (25th Anniversary Event)
- Saturday, Nov. 17 – UFC Fight Night 140 at a location to be determined in South America
- Saturday, Nov. 24 – UFC Fight Night 141 at a location to be determined in China
- Friday, Nov. 30 – The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale at Pearl Theatre at The Palms in Las Vegas
- Saturday, Dec. 1 – UFC Fight Night 142 at Adelaide Entertainment Center in Adelaide, Australia
- Saturday, Dec. 8 – UFC 231 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto
- Saturday Dec. 15 – UFC Fight Night 142 at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center in Milwaukee
- Saturday, Dec. 29 – UFC 232 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas