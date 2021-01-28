UFC title contender Raquel Pennington suspended for anti-doping violation

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency on Thursday announced that UFC No. 4 ranked women’s bantamweight Raquel Pennington has been suspended for six months for violating the UFC Anti-Doping Policy.

Colorado Springs, Colo. (January 28, 2021) – USADA announced today that Raquel Pennington, of Colorado Springs, Colo., has accepted a six-month sanction for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy.

Pennington, 32, self-reported the use of two prohibited substances – 7-keto-DHEA and AOD-9064 – to USADA on November 17, 2020. As the result of the declaration, USADA collected an out-of-competition urine sample from Pennington, and subsequent analysis was consistent with her declared use of 7-keto-DHEA.

7-keto-DHEA (7-keto-dehydroepiandrosterone) is a non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents and AOD-9064 is a non-Specified Substance in the class of Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, Related Substances, and Mimetics. Both substances are prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and UFC Prohibited List.

During her self-report, Pennington provided information that she was prescribed and provided 7-keto-DHEA and AOD-9064 by a doctor to help treat a medical condition. After using the substances for a short period of time, she conducted research and learned that they were prohibited substances and immediately came forward about her use to USADA. Pennington was eligible for a reduction to the period of ineligibility based on her forthright declaration prior to sample collection and for her Full and Complete Cooperation.

Pennington’s six-month period of ineligibility began on November 17, 2020, the date she declared the use of prohibited substances and her positive sample was collected. She will be eligible to return on May 17, 2021.

Raquel Pennington suspension follows roller coaster ride in the Octagon

Currently ranked No. 4 in the UFC women’s bantamweight division, Pennington challenged champion Amanda Nunes in May of 2018. She lost the bout.

Pennington followed with a loss to Germaine de Randamie, currently ranked No. 1 in the division, before getting back on the winning track. She defeated Irene Aldana in July of 2019.

Her success was short-lived, losing to Holly Holm in January of 2020. Pennington again rebounded when she returned in June of 2020 to defeat Marion Reneau.

The suspension means Pennington will have been on the sidelines for nearly a year before she is eligible to return in May.

