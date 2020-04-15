HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC targeting May 9 for next event with three championship bouts

April 14, 2020
NoNo Comments

UFC president Dana White has been adamant about being the first major sports organization to return to regularly scheduled events during the COVID-19 pandemic. The fight promotion as had to postpone four events due to the coronavirus: UFC Fight Night 171 on March 21, UFC on ESPN 8 on March 28, UFC Fight Night 172 on April 11 and UFC 249 on April 18.

White told ESPN on Tuesday that he’s targeting May 9 as the date for the promotion’s return at a location yet to be determined. UFC 250 was scheduled to take place on May 9 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The event will not take place in Rio. Instead, it will likely take place on “Fight Island,” or in Florida where professional sporting events are deemed “essential” and are allowed “if the location is closed to the general public.”

With a date in mind, White revealed that the company is working to put together the fight card. The event will combine bouts that were scheduled to take place on April 18 and bouts that were slated for the UFC 250 event, among others. 

UFC 250 proposed fight card:

– Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje (interim lightweight title bout)

– Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz (bantamweight title bout)

– Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer (women’s featherweight title bout)

– Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

– Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

– Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis

– Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro

– Alexei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum

– Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

– Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Uriah Hall

– Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

– Charles Rosa vs. Bryce Mitchell

