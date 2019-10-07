UFC Tampa loses main card fighter; Thomas Gifford seeking new opponent

This weekend’s UFC on ESPN+ 19 fight card lost at least one main card fighter on Monday. Brok Weaver is out of his scheduled main card bout with Thomas Gifford.

Gifford and Weaver had a bit of a Twitter exchange on Monday following an initial report of Weaver’s withdrawal on MMA Junkie.

Gifford initially pointed to his opponent having trouble making the 155-pound limit for their bout, but Weaver denied that accusation. The exchange seemed to be heading south before calmer heads prevailed, although Weaver left his removal from the bout unexplained. He stated that neither the weight cut or an injury forced him out of the fight, saying only that the UFC wouldn’t let him fight.

A 14-4 fighter out of Alabama, Weaver was to make his promotional debut at UFC on ESPN+ 19 on Saturday in Tampa, Fla., after having won seven consecutive bouts, including his Dana White Contender Series fight in August.

Gifford (17-8) made his way to the Octagon at UFC on ESPN+ 8 in April, losing to Roosevelt Roberts in his promotional debut. He was hoping to notch his first UFC win against Weaver, but now must wait and see if the matchmakers will be able to line up a new opponent in time to keep him on Saturday’s fight card.

UFC on ESPN+ 19 is headlined by a pivotal strawweight bout between former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and top contender Michelle Waterson.

Thomas Gifford and Brok Weaver UFC on ESPN+ 19 Twitter exchange

It’s 155 that’s why Brok is having a hard time — Thomas Gifford (@YoungLionMMA) October 7, 2019

You said you’d fight hurt in ur interviews too ?!?! — Thomas Gifford (@YoungLionMMA) October 7, 2019

That’s not what I was told but I pray whatever it is that’s goin on, you get through it. When you’re back and ready for a fight, lets touch gloves and give everyone a show?? — Thomas Gifford (@YoungLionMMA) October 7, 2019