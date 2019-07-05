UFC Summer Press Conference: Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier, Max Holloway

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC President Dana White, and headlining fighters competing in upcoming marquee events, will participate in a special press conference ahead of UFC 239: Jones vs Santos on Friday, July 5th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The press conference kicks off at 2:30pm PT / 5:30pm ET.

Watch to see Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dustin Poirier, Daniel Cormier, Stipe Miocic, Max Holloway, and Frankie Edgar.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 6, for full UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos live results from Las Vegas. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his belt on the line opposite Thiago Santos in the UFC 239 headliner, while Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt up against Holly Holm in the night’s co-main event.