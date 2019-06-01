UFC Stockholm Prelim Highlights: Leonardo Santos lights up Sweden with walk-off knockout!

Sergey Khandozhko def. Rostem Akman by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

A lovely combo punctuates round 2️⃣! How do you have it scored? #UFCStockholm pic.twitter.com/lGtT7OGF8d — UFC (@ufc) June 1, 2019

Lina Lansberg def. Tonya Evinger by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26)

Leonardo Santos def. Stevie Ray by KO (punch) at 2:17, R1

Frank Camacho def. Nick Hein by TKO (punches) at 4:56, R2

Frank @crankeffect Camacho absolutely pours it on for the finish #UFCStockholm pic.twitter.com/BO2eHYe30V — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 1, 2019

Bea Malecki def. Duda Santana by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:59, R2

Devin Clark def. Darko Stosic by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Clark tried to hold on, but @DarkoStosic92 got the BIG slam #UFCStockholm pic.twitter.com/QHj2yC5bmZ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 1, 2019

Swinging! This one is shaping up to be a good one as we head to round 2️⃣. #UFCStockholm pic.twitter.com/j2NaQCdknP — UFC (@ufc) June 1, 2019

Joel Alvarez def. Danilo Bulluardo by TKO (strikes) at 2:22, R2

(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from prelims at UFC on ESPN+ 11: Gustafsson vs. Smith in Stockholm, Sweden. UFC lightweight Leonardo Santos lit up Sweden with a stunning walk-off knockout of Stevie Ray in the first round.

RELATED:

Following UFC on ESPN+ 11 in Stockholm, Sweden, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Chicago for a championship doubleheader. UFC 238 takes place on Saturday, June 8, at the United Center in Chicago.

The UFC 238 fight card is topped by a battle for the vacant UFC bantamweight championship after titleholder TJ Dillashaw relinquished the belt while facing a two-year suspension for a UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation. UFC men’s flyweight champion Henry Cejudo squares off with top-ranked Marlon Moraes to lay claim to the bantamweight belt, while UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko makes the first defense of her title as she steps into the cage with Jessica Eye. Also featured at UFC 238, is a lightweight bout that could determine the next contender, as Tony Ferguson returns to square off with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.