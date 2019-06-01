UFC Stockholm Main Card Highlights: Remember the name, Aleksandar Rakic lands head-kick KO!

Main Event: Anthony Smith def. Alexander Gustafsson by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:37, R4

MASSIVE body shot into a takedown!@AlexTheMauler looks to take control as we head to the fourth. #UFCStockholm pic.twitter.com/kWD4aywuYW — UFC (@ufc) June 1, 2019

Alexander Gustafsson announces his UFC retirement

Co-Main Event: Aleksandar Rakic def. Jimi Manuwa by KO (head kick) at 0:47, R1

Makwan Amirkhani def. Chris Fishgold by submission (anaconda choke) at 4:25, R2

Christos Giagos def. Damir Hadzovic by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-28)

Daniel Teymur def. Sung Bin Jo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Check out the highlights from the main card at UFC on ESPN+ 11: Gustafsson vs. Smith in Stockholm, Sweden. Anthony “Lionheart” Smith submitted Alexander Gustafsson in the main event. Gustafsson then laid his gloves on the Octagon floor and said “the show is over.” But it was Aleksandar Rakic that stunned the Swedish crowd with a blistering head-kick knockout of Jimi Manuwa in the co-main event.

Following UFC on ESPN+ 11 in Stockholm, Sweden, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Chicago for a championship doubleheader. UFC 238 takes place on Saturday, June 8, at the United Center in Chicago.

The UFC 238 fight card is topped by a battle for the vacant UFC bantamweight championship after titleholder TJ Dillashaw relinquished the belt while facing a two-year suspension for a UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation. UFC men’s flyweight champion Henry Cejudo squares off with top-ranked Marlon Moraes to lay claim to the bantamweight belt, while UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko makes the first defense of her title as she steps into the cage with Jessica Eye. Also featured at UFC 238, is a lightweight bout that could determine the next contender, as Tony Ferguson returns to square off with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.