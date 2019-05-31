UFC Stockholm: Gustafsson vs. Smith weigh-in video

Though the UFC on ESPN+ 11 fight card set for Saturday in Stockholm, Sweden, suffered a major blow on Thursday, the weigh-ins on Friday went off without a hitch.

UFC on ESPN+ 11 lost its co-main event on Thursday, as home country favorite Ilir Latifi had to bow out of his fight with Swede Volkan Oezdemir because of an injury. With no time to react, UFC officials decided to move forward with 12 bouts, reducing the main card from six to five fights.

The fighters slated for the remaining bout all made weight on Friday, including main eventers Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith, as well as the athletes in the new co-main event, Jimi Manuwa and Aleksandar Rakic.

Gustafsson (206 pound) and Smith (205 pounds) are both coming off losses to current UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, which puts ever more pressure on them to win in Sweden. It is going to be difficult for either man to find a quick path back to a title shot, but even more so for Gustafsson, as he has now lost to Jones twice.

A victory at UFC on ESPN+ 11 is crucial for both men, however, if they hope to remain relevant in the upper echelon of the 205-pound division.

The canceled bout between Latifi and Oezdemir was to be another important piece of the light heavyweight title picture, but that will have to wait as the UFC decides how to move forward following Latifi’s injury.

UFC on ESPN+ 11 in Stockholm, Sweden Weigh-in Results

Main Card (on ESPN+)

Main Event : Alexander Gustafsson (205) vs Anthony Smith (206)

Co-Main Event : Jimi Manuwa (205) vs Aleksandar Rakic (205)

Makwan Amirkhani (145) vs Chris Fishgold (145)

Damir Hadzovic (155) vs Christos Giagos (155)

Daniel Teymur (145) vs Sung Bin Jo (145)

Prelims (on ESPN2)