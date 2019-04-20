HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC St Petersburg Live Results

UFC St. Petersburg Prelim Highlights: fight card opens with a flurry of finishes

April 20, 2019
Movsar Evloev def. Seung Woo Choi by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-26)

Sultan Aliev def. Keita Nakamura by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alexander Yakovlev def. Alex da Silva by submission (guillotine) at 3:10, R2

Shamil Abdurakhimov def. Marcin Tybura by TKO at 3:15, R2

 

Michał Oleksiejczuk def. Gadzhimurad Antigulov by KO at 0:44, R1

Magomed Mustafaev def. Rafael Fiziev by TKO at 1:26, R1

Check out the highlights from the UFC on ESPN+ 7: Overeem vs. Oleinik preliminary bouts in St. Petersburg, Russia. The fight card started off with a flurry of excitement, as the first four bouts all ended in finishes.

Following UFC on ESPN+ 7 in St. Petersburg, Russia, the Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to Sunrise, Florida, for UFC on ESPN+ 8. The event is highlighted by a middleweight showdown between top contenders Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Jack Hermansson on Saturday, April 27.

