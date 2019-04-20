UFC St. Petersburg Prelim Highlights: fight card opens with a flurry of finishes

Movsar Evloev def. Seung Woo Choi by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-26)
Evloev LANDS ?#UFCStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/8GXGnTIGVh
— UFC (@ufc) April 20, 2019
BUSY round for Evloev#UFCStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/WvP80bilMt
— UFC (@ufc) April 20, 2019
More of the same by Evloev!#UFCStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/YfCaaUz2Qb
— UFC (@ufc) April 20, 2019
Sultan Aliev def. Keita Nakamura by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
?@ASULTAN_MMA pouring it on in the 1️⃣st!#UFCStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/ss2hLrrFNz
— UFC (@ufc) April 20, 2019
No Octagon rust for @ASULTAN_MMA!#UFCStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/Y1TMRbSwGM
— UFC (@ufc) April 20, 2019
Alexander Yakovlev def. Alex da Silva by submission (guillotine) at 3:10, R2
BIG slam by Da Silva!#UFCStPetersburg Prelims on ESPN 2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/0yUglpZBoZ
— UFC (@ufc) April 20, 2019
?@YakovlevMMA returns the favor #UFCStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/6cuREWqDpP
— UFC (@ufc) April 20, 2019
WOOOW!! @YakovlevMMA gets the finish!!#UFCStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/mhrBmEqrvq
— UFC (@ufc) April 20, 2019
Shamil Abdurakhimov def. Marcin Tybura by TKO at 3:15, R2
Spinning Kick by @Shamilabrek!#UFCStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/4SWtUTzDLk
— UFC (@ufc) April 20, 2019
HEAVY hands by @Shamilabrek!!#UFCStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/Z2QLtjoMXN
— UFC (@ufc) April 20, 2019
Michał Oleksiejczuk def. Gadzhimurad Antigulov by KO at 0:44, R1
MY GOODNESS! 3️⃣rd times a charm!
Oleksiejczuk w/ the first round stunner!! #UFCStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/GKcum0dZzp
— UFC (@ufc) April 20, 2019
Magomed Mustafaev def. Rafael Fiziev by TKO at 1:26, R1
OH MY!! Mustafaev with the quick work!!#UFCStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/Bskv95O86D
— UFC (@ufc) April 20, 2019
(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out the highlights from the UFC on ESPN+ 7: Overeem vs. Oleinik preliminary bouts in St. Petersburg, Russia. The fight card started off with a flurry of excitement, as the first four bouts all ended in finishes.
RELATED:
Following UFC on ESPN+ 7 in St. Petersburg, Russia, the Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to Sunrise, Florida, for UFC on ESPN+ 8. The event is highlighted by a middleweight showdown between top contenders Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Jack Hermansson on Saturday, April 27.