UFC St. Petersburg Prelim Highlights: fight card opens with a flurry of finishes

Movsar Evloev def. Seung Woo Choi by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-26)

Sultan Aliev def. Keita Nakamura by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alexander Yakovlev def. Alex da Silva by submission (guillotine) at 3:10, R2

BIG slam by Da Silva!#UFCStPetersburg Prelims on ESPN 2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/0yUglpZBoZ — UFC (@ufc) April 20, 2019

Shamil Abdurakhimov def. Marcin Tybura by TKO at 3:15, R2

Michał Oleksiejczuk def. Gadzhimurad Antigulov by KO at 0:44, R1

MY GOODNESS! 3️⃣rd times a charm!

Oleksiejczuk w/ the first round stunner!! #UFCStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/GKcum0dZzp — UFC (@ufc) April 20, 2019

Magomed Mustafaev def. Rafael Fiziev by TKO at 1:26, R1

(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from the UFC on ESPN+ 7: Overeem vs. Oleinik preliminary bouts in St. Petersburg, Russia. The fight card started off with a flurry of excitement, as the first four bouts all ended in finishes.

