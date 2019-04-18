UFC St Petersburg Pick Em Contest: Who will remain a top heavyweight contender?

NEXT UP: UFC on ESPN+ 7 from St. Petersburg, Russia, where aging heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Aleksei Oleinik battle it out in the main event to see which of them will remain in contention for a title shot in the UFC’s heaviest weight class.

Overeem’s name has been etched at the top of the division for years. He’s fought for nearly every major fight promotion around the world and been a champion at most of them. One gold belt that is missing from his collection is the UFC heavyweight championship.

He has once fought for the belt, but lost to Stipe Miocic, who has more consecutive UFC heavyweight title defenses than any other heavyweight champion in UFC history.

Overeem, of course, wants another crack at the belt, but Oleinik wants a shot, too.

Though the Russian fighter has flown somewhat under the radar for much of his career, at 41 years of age, he’s hoping to add Overeem’s name to his ever-growing resume. With back-to-back victories over Junior Albini and Mark Hunt in his last two fights, Oleinik could be poised to jump into the title mix before he decides to call it a career.

Who takes the next step up the ladder, while the other slides down a notch? That’s where you come in.

