UFC St. Petersburg: Overeem vs. Oleinik Weigh-in Video

April 19, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Russia this week for UFC on ESPN+ 7, featuring Alistair Overeem and Aleksei Oleinik in a battle to remain relevant at the top of the heavyweight heap. Before they can square off, however, they have to weigh-in.

Watch the UFC on ESPN+ 7: Overeem vs. Oleinik ceremonial weigh-in video, which took place on Friday in St. Petersburg, Russia.

TRENDING > Watch Alistair Overeem send Brock Lesnar packing (UFC St. Petersburg Free Fight)

Tune in Saturday, April 20, for full UFC Fight Night Saint Petersburg live results on MMAWeekly.com. Alistair Overeem squares off with Aleksei Oleinik in the UFC on ESPN+ 7 main event, while Roxanne Modafferi faces Antonina Shevchenko in the first UFC women’s bout in Russia.

