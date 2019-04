UFC St. Petersburg Medical Suspensions: Aleksei Oleinik facing lengthy suspension

Alistair Overeem kept his resurgence in the heavyweight division on track at UFC on ESPN+ 7 in St. Petersburg, Russia, last Saturday with a first-round finish of longtime friend and former training partner Aleksei Oleinik.

Overeem escaped unscathed, receiving just a minimal mandatory seven-day medical suspension, while Oleinik could be sidelined for the next six months unless he gets clearance by an orthopedic doctor. He and Seungwoo Choi were the only fighters that received such lengthy suspensions.

Without a Russian sanctioning body to oversee the event, the UFC self-regulated UFC on ESPN+ 7, issuing the following medical suspensions.

UFC on ESPN+ 7: Overeem vs. Oleinik Medical Suspensions