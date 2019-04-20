UFC St. Petersburg Main Card Highlights: Alistair Overeem scores big finish

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 20, 2019
Alistair Overeem def. Aleksei Oleinik by TKO at 4:45, R1

Islam Makhachev def. Arman Tsarukyan by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Sergei Pavlovich def. Marcelo Golm by KO at 1:06, R1

Roxanne Modafferi def. Antonina Shevchenko by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Krzysztof Jotko def. Alen Amedovski by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)

Check out the highlights from the UFC on ESPN+ 7: Overeem vs. Oleinik main card in St. Petersburg, Russia. Alistair Overeem once again bolstered his moniker “The Demolition Man” by finishing friend and former training partner Aleksei Oleinik in the first round.

Following UFC on ESPN+ 7 in St. Petersburg, Russia, the Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to Sunrise, Florida, for UFC on ESPN+ 8. The event is highlighted by a middleweight showdown between top contenders Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Jack Hermansson on Saturday, April 27.

