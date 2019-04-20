UFC St. Petersburg Main Card Highlights: Alistair Overeem scores big finish

Alistair Overeem def. Aleksei Oleinik by TKO at 4:45, R1

Islam Makhachev def. Arman Tsarukyan by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Sergei Pavlovich def. Marcelo Golm by KO at 1:06, R1

Roxanne Modafferi def. Antonina Shevchenko by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Krzysztof Jotko def. Alen Amedovski by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)

(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from the UFC on ESPN+ 7: Overeem vs. Oleinik main card in St. Petersburg, Russia. Alistair Overeem once again bolstered his moniker “The Demolition Man” by finishing friend and former training partner Aleksei Oleinik in the first round.

