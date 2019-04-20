UFC St. Petersburg Main Card Highlights: Alistair Overeem scores big finish

Alistair Overeem def. Aleksei Oleinik by TKO at 4:45, R1
?@OleynikUFC w/ the early attack!#UFCStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/Lrrgz3DjkN
KNEES by @AlistairOverem! pic.twitter.com/Rj9OsIaU4X
#TheReem with the first round finish!@AlistairOvereem #UFCStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/T6r1f3WcoP
Winner by first round TKO, @AlistairOvereem!#UFCStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/IRM9E7JRU7
Islam Makhachev def. Arman Tsarukyan by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Beautiful takedown by @MAKHACHEVMMA#UFCStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/b8LEwc0drt
Takedowns and Submission attempts! What a technical battle!#UFCStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/Uti4B5QLDA
BIG takedown by @MAKHACHEVMMA#UFCStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/0h4hXuSDtY
That's 5️⃣in-a-row for @MAKHACHEVMMA!#UFCStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/xzcMtYHVAc
Sergei Pavlovich def. Marcelo Golm by KO at 1:06, R1
How's that for your first UFC win!!#UFCStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/JqvEtq77q7
Roxanne Modafferi def. Antonina Shevchenko by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Late mount for @Roxyfighter #UFCStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/284G3XjX1t
Some urgency by @AntoninaPantera!#UFCStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/THQxuKoul1
Sweep ➡️ mount by @RoxyFighter ?#UFCStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/FYAo0itlDs
"The Happy Warrior" @RoxyFighter pulls off the SD win at #UFCStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/ePj4J2sOjl
Krzysztof Jotko def. Alen Amedovski by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)
Transitions galore in the first!#UFCStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/8YV13KGXzL
DOMINATING round for @JotkoMMA!#UFCStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/YqRHKA5rnD
BIG win for @JotkoMMA!!#UFCStPetersburg pic.twitter.com/9zoBPGIvZ2
Check out the highlights from the UFC on ESPN+ 7: Overeem vs. Oleinik main card in St. Petersburg, Russia. Alistair Overeem once again bolstered his moniker “The Demolition Man” by finishing friend and former training partner Aleksei Oleinik in the first round.
Following UFC on ESPN+ 7 in St. Petersburg, Russia, the Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to Sunrise, Florida, for UFC on ESPN+ 8. The event is highlighted by a middleweight showdown between top contenders Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Jack Hermansson on Saturday, April 27.